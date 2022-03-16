Stolen vehicle crash in Holland causes death of unborn child

Around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning a 21-year-old man fled from an officer in a stolen vehicle, causing a crash that killed an unborn child and injured two people.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A crash on Wednesday morning injured two teenagers and killed one of the teenager's unborn child.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, an officer for the Holland Department of Public Safety noticed an illegally parked vehicle and went to issue a citation. When approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed that it was occupied by a man and that the ignition lock cylinder was damaged and the license plate didn't match the registration.

When the officer questioned the 21-year-old man from Kalamazoo and asked him to step out of the vehicle, the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle.

After the driver ran several stop signs, the officers terminated the pursuit of the vehicle.

The suspect was driving a 2018 Nissan Versa that was determined to have been stolen from the Kalamazoo area.

The vehicle was later spotted by an officer in a fully marked cruiser around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer began pursuit of the vehicle, which accelerated quickly away from the cruiser. The suspect ran two stop signs at Central Avenue and River Avenue and struck a 2011 Dodge Caravan which was heading northbound on River.

The Caravan had one occupant, a 35-year-old man from Fennville.

The stolen vehicle was occupied by three people, the 21-year-old driver, a pregnant 17-year-old female and a 16-year-old female.

The crash resulted in the death of the unborn child of the 17-year-old and injuries to both passengers. Both teenagers were taken to Holland Hospital for their injuries. The 17-year-old was reported to have serious injuries. The driver of the Caravan was not injured in the crash.

The suspect driving the stolen vehicle was taken into custody and taken to Holland Hospital, where he was treated and released for injuries caused by the crash.

The suspect was arrested after being released from the Hospital and was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. The Ottawa County Prosecutors office will review the incident for appropriate charges.

