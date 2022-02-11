Store employee shoots suspect in attempted robbery, Wyoming police searching for 2 others

Police say three people wearing surgical masks were attempting a 'takeover robbery' by surrounding the employee.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are looking for two suspects in an attempted robbery at a business that led to a shooting.

This investigation comes as a third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was shot by an employee during the attempted robbery of 'WD games' on South Division Avenue.

Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a 'hold-up' alarm at the video game store.

Police say three people wearing surgical masks were attempting a 'takeover robbery' by surrounding the employee.

A fight broke out and the employee, who has a legally owned firearm, shot the 15-year-old suspect in the chest.

All three suspects then ran away, and a passerby found the boy who was shot nearby. The passerby called 911 and the boy was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say the suspects had stolen a Ford Fusion car out of Grand Rapids shortly before the attempted robbery and the car was recovered at the scene.

Police are hoping the other two suspects will turn themselves in.

"We all know youth plays a role in feeling invincible, but we'd love to see this stuff come to an end because regardless of the circumstances, nobody wants to see a 15-year-old get hurt," said Lt. Rory Allen, a spokesperson with Wyoming PD.

"Our area youth are involved in serious crimes. They're a stealing car which in of itself is a serious crime and then furthermore, they're occasionally used to commit additional crimes. It's something we've been concerned about. Here in Wyoming we've been trying to address it. It's indeed a problem in our area."

One suspect is described as wearing a blue sweatshirt with a hood up, black sweatpants, and a mask covering his face.

The second suspect is described as wearing a multi-colored zip-up sweatshirt with a red shirt underneath, black pants, and black shoes.

The age of the suspects is unknown.

Once the police complete their investigation, the case will be turned over to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review on any potential charges, including the employee's actions.

13 ON YOUR SIDE talked with the store's owner briefly Wednesday. He had no comment about what happened and says he values his privacy.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

