MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department confirms a student is in critical condition following a shooting at Butler High School in Matthews.

According to CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox, the shooting happened in the main hallway of the school. Police are currently interviewing students who may have witnessed the shooting.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district confirms the school lockdown has been lifted by law enforcement. According to CMS, families arriving to pick up students will be directed by law enforcement officers to the entrance of the campus. Students will be escorted from the building to the entrance to meet families.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence on the campus of Butler High School in Matthews after shooting. Shooter is in custody, victim is at the hospital for treatment. Dozens of worried parents are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/pznG1KXX77 — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) October 29, 2018

According to police, another student is in custody and the scene is now secured. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the shooter's weapon is in the possession of police. According to a statement from CMS, there is no further immediate danger to the school.

CMS ALERT: Butler High School is on lockdown after a student was shot on campus this morning. The single shooter has been apprehended and the weapon is in the possession of law enforcement.



More information: https://t.co/iYnUVZzDdt pic.twitter.com/UumkdVCi6K — CMS Media Relations (@CMS_MR) October 29, 2018

Police confirm the student was taken to the hospital in critical condition receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Text messages from a student inside Butler High. pic.twitter.com/K67ZuRa7Ba — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) October 29, 2018

Police believe the shooting at the school was an isolated incident.

Some parents, who were desperate to be with their kids, were walking from the staging area at Elevation Church to the high school.

