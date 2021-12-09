Two young students charged in Newaygo County Schools threats

The prosecutor's office says all of these threats were found to be not credible, but each tip was investigated thoroughly.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A prosecutor for Newaygo County announced charges against two juveniles accused of making threats against Newaygo County Schools.

One of those threats forced some of Newaygo Public Schools on 'secure mode' Wednesday morning while the threat was investigated.

That juvenile, a 12-year-old, was charged with intent to commit an act of violence against Newaygo Middle School.

Another, age 15, was charged Thursday afternoon for making terrorism threats against Newaygo High School on Dec. 6, 2021. That incident was investigated by the Newaygo Police Department.

The prosecutor's office says while this demonstrates a disturbing increase in threats made against schools, this is not a new problem.

On Nov. 12, charges were filed against a 14-year-old for a bomb threat made against Hesperia High School on Nov. 8. This incident was investigated by the Michigan State Police.

The prosecutor's office says all of these threats were found to be not credible, but each will be taken as the serious offense that it is.

Following Wednesday's incident, Newaygo Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Wright said these threats are a not just hindrance to the district’s ability to educate but could carry up to 20 years in prison on a felony charge.

