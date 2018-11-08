GRAND RAPIDS, MIch. - A teenager is in custody after home security video appears to show him running from a guard dog after slipping into a Westside Grand Rapids back yard to steal a mini bike.

Security video shows the same individual returning later to vandalize the property with black spray paint.

After a short chase the teenager was captured by police Friday evening when he returned to a park behind the house to ride his bike.

The suspect was not injured, although the homeowner says he might have been if their dog Luke had been a little quicker.

“The teenager went for the bike and that is when I believe he heard Luke coming,” says owner Jose Beals. “He made a dash back out of the gate and closed it behind him. Lucky for him.”

The family says other boys in the park behind their house believe the teenager in custody is 14.

“He is a regular at the park,” says Beals. “Hopefully he learns his lesson.”

