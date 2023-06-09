x
Suspect accused of shooting, killing GR mom taken into custody in Illinois

Luis "Fabian" Bernal-Sosa, 27, was arrested Friday in the Chicagoland area, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
ILLINOIS, USA — After nearly 10 days on the run, the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Grand Rapids mother has been taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls.

Luis "Fabian" Bernal-Sosa, 27, was arrested Friday in the Chicagoland area, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Bernal-Sosa had been a person of interest since the shooting death of 22-year-old Leah Gomez on May 31. Wednesday, police officially charged him with first-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in connection to Gomez's death. 

Police say Gomez was sitting inside her car with her 1-year-old daughter, when Bernal-Sosa allegedly shot and killed her. 

Bernal-Sosa and Gomez were previously dating, and he's believed to be the father of Gomez's child. 

The pair have a history of domestic violence, according to Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. Bernal-Sosa is also wanted on an active warrant for attempting to strangle Gomez prior to her killing. 

Last Friday, police executed a search warrant at a Wyoming home in an attempt to locate Bernal-Sosa. He was not found, but officers found the black Ford Ranger police say he drives.

Silent Observer offered a cash reward of $3,200 for anyone who could help police find his location. 

Bernal-Sosa is being lodged in Illinois as of Friday evening. 

