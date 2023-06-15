West Michigan multi-county high speed chase ends in crash

Troopers spotted a car suspected in an armed robbery on I-94 and tried to pull it over. The driver didn't stop and went as fast as 130 mph during the chase.

PAW PAW, Mich. — Early Thursday morning Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post troopers were alerted by dispatch to keep a lookout for a suspect vehicle involved in an earlier armed robbery in Farmington Hills.

The three people in that suspect vehicle were believed to be armed and dangerous.

Around 3 a.m. troopers saw the sedan in Kalamazoo county going westbound on I-94. The troopers then attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Paw Paw, however, the driver fled from troopers, exceeding 130 mph.

Troopers used stop sticks, which flattened the car's tires and caused it to crash into some trees near Coloma in Berrien County.

Three people ran out of the car, but troopers were able to arrest the driver after a short foot chase.

The 22-year-old man from South Holland, Illinois was then brought to the Van Buren County jail on multiple charges including fleeing and eluding.

The man's identity is being withheld pending court arraignment. MSP says no injuries were reported following the crash.

The two others that ran from the crash remain at large.

MSP says their investigation leads them to believe the two men may have been picked up and left the area.

At this time MSP has called off all search efforts as they say no credible threat to the public remains.

If you have any knowledge of this investigation or the whereabouts of the two missing suspects MSP asks you contact the Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867, or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Michigan State Police are still investigating the ordeal.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.