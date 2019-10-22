GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jason McCann, 44, has been formally charged for allegedly hitting and killing a couple from Grand Rapids over the weekend with his car.

He faces two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, when at fault, causing death, and two counts of reckless driving causing death. Both carry a maximum penalty of 15 years.

Tuesday, Oct. 22 he was arraigned and deemed a flight risk. He was also given a $100,000 bond and he will be required to wear a tether if he is released from jail.

Todd Fuhr and Tracy Curtiss Fuhr were killed after being hit by a car Saturday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the couple were in a crosswalk at the intersection of Oakes Street SW and Grandville Avenue SW when they were hit by the car around 11:13 p.m.

The driver fled the scene, but a tip led to McCann's arrest.

McCann has a history of driving while under the influence. In 2004, he was charged with operating while impaired by liquor in Holland, according to state records. Then, in 2016, McCann was arrested and charged for operating while intoxicated in Hudsonville.

McCann was arrested Sunday morning after police received a tip that led them to the vehicle.

