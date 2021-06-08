Suspect arraigned in Isabella Co. crime spree

Police say his crime spree lasted 45 hours, beginning with the sexual assault of his girlfriend and the stabbing death of her 13-year-old daughter.

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — Isaiah Gardenhire was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Isabella County Court, where he was officially charged with 12 crimes.

Police say his crime spree lasted 45 hours, beginning with the sexual assault of his girlfriend and the stabbing death of her 13-year-old daughter. He then hid in a vacant apartment before he went to another apartment and held two people hostage, according to police. Police say he sexually assaulted a woman there and stole their Ford Focus.

Gardenhire turned himself in Monday night around 11 p.m. at a gas station in Flint Township.

“This is certainly a horrific tragedy and a senseless loss of life,” said Isabella County prosecutor David Barberi. “We know that these events caused the entire community to be on edge, but we’re confident that any harm or fear caused by Mr. Gardenhire is now over.”

The arraignment was cut short because of disruptions caused by Gardenhire. It is expected to resume Wednesday morning.

