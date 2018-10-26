GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a suspect who set the fires at four different businesses on S. Division Avenue on Friday morning.

No immediate information was given on the suspect. Deputies say that a tip from a media report led them to the individual.

The fires started at 7:24 a.m. and ended at 8:11 a.m.

The first fire was set at Preferred Mobile Homes, and a modular home was set on fire. It was not significantly damaged before the fire was put out.

After that the suspect went to Big Ray's Auto Repair where two cars were ignited. Both appear to be total losses, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Then a boat was lit on fire at Cutlerville Small Engine Repair just before 8 a.m. Finally, the suspect made his way to Veurink's RV Center and the back of an RV was burned, causing significant damage.

Vehicles set on fire behind Big Rays Oil Change on Division. 1 of 4 locations where fires were started early this morning. Find out more at noon on @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/HpPkyFo1g0 — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 26, 2018

The initial calls about the fires came in just before 8 a.m.

Police say it was "an apparent lone suspect" who they are looking for. They described him as a white man with short hair who was wearing a maroon jacket, dark pants and a blue backpack.

No one was injured in the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

The suspect connected to the fires at businesses along Division Avenue was captured on surveillance footage.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

