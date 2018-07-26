HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A busy road in Ottawa County was shutdown after a suspect crashed at the end of a police chase Thursday, July 26.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Riley Street, just east of 136th Avenue in Holland Township. Dispatchers said the suspect crashed into a utility pole. That driver is now in police custody.

The incident started as a stabbing at an industrial building on Franklin Street in Holland Township. Deputies said a short chase ensued and the suspect hit a police cruiser several times and another vehicle before crashing into the pole near the Herrick District Library. No officers or other drivers were injured.

Nearly 900 people were without power, but most were restored just before 5 p.m.

The stabbing victim, a 45-year-old Holland Township woman, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital with self-inflicted injuries. He's expected to be charged when he's released.

