Grand Rapids man arrested in deadly January shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been charged in the murder of 29-year-old Tony Lamarr Stewart.

Stewart was shot and killed in a liquor store parking lot on Franklin Street SE in early January. It was the first reported homicide for the city of Grand Rapids in 2020.

An investigation by Grand Rapids Police Department's Major Case Team led to the arrest of 26-year-old Javonte Davon Robinson.

Robinson now faces five charges, including open murder and felony firearm. Robinson is being charged as a fourth habitual offender.

He is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility. If convicted, Robinson faces up to life in prison.

