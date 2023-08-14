Suspect arrested in Grand Rapids homicide from April

Vincentea Mansfield has been arrested and charged with homicide-open murder, felony firearm, and other weapons charges related to the April 27 killing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 34-year-old Vincentea Mansfield has been arrested and charged with homicide-open murder, felony firearm, and other weapons charges related to the April 27 killing of 43-year-old Edward Antoine Kennedy.

Mansfield also had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation from an unrelated incident.

“I hope this arrest can bring some closure to Edward Kennedy’s loved ones,” said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. “When a life is taken, our detectives are committed to bringing accountability and justice for the victim, the family, and the community.”

On April 27, GRPD responded to the 400 block of Worden Street SE for a report of a shooting. Upon arriving at the residence they found Kennedy inside. They attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful.

Kennedy's death was ruled a homicide after autopsy the next day.

Mansfield is awaiting arraignment at this time.

