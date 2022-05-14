Suspect arrested in Holland shooting Saturday afternoon

Holland Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of W 40th St. around 3:30 p.m.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland Police arrested a suspect thought to be involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Harbor Village Apartment complex.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting which occurred around 3:30 p.m.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, they found a 25-year-old Holland man who was shot twice in the arm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers say they quickly identified the suspect and the apartment he was located in. The suspect came out of the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Holland man, was aquatinted with the victim, police say.

The suspect is now lodged at the Ottawa County Jail while the Ottawa County Prosecutor's office reviews the incident to issue charges.

The Holland Police were assisted by the Michigan State Police, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Allegan County Sheriff’s office as these agencies had officers already in Holland assisting with the Tulip Time parade.

