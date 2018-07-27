GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department arrested Travis Loveland, 32, in connection to an assault on Steven Morrison, an employee of the Mitten Brewing Co, which is on the west side of the city.

Morrison said he was outside the brewery smoking a cigarette on Friday, July 20 around 12:30 a.m. when a man approached him and asked for a cigarette. Morrison told the assailant that he did not have another cigarette and turned to go inside.

The suspect then struck Morrison on the back of the head with what is believed to be a baseball bat. Following the attack, police were unsure of the motive behind it.

Loveland was arraigned on Friday, July 27, and he is facing two assault charges.

Police say that despite the arrest, they are still investigating.

If you have information pertaining to this assault you may contact Detective Case Weston at (616) 456-3384 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM