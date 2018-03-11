HOLLAND, Mich. - The Holland Department of Public Safety has taken into custody 31-year-old Tristen Reyes after an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred near Hope College.

According to Sgt. Matthew Brouwer, Reyes was taken into custody Friday, Nov. 2 in the in the 100 block of East 48th St. around 9 p.m.

Reyes was wanted on charges that include two counts of criminal sexual conduct. Last month a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Oct. 20, police say two Hope College students were walking on 14th St. near College Ave. The victim was walking a short distance behind her friend when she was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her and "forcibly touched" her.

Officers say, Reyes was taken into custody without incident and lodged. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges.

