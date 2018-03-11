HOLLAND, Mich. - The Holland Department of Public Safety has taken into custody 31-year-old Tristen Reyes after an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred near Hope College.

According to Sgt. Matthew Brouwer, Reyes was taken into custody Friday, Nov. 2 in the in the 100 block of East 48th St. around 9 p.m.

Reyes was wanted on charges that include two counts of criminal sexual conduct. Last month a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Oct. 20, police say two Hope College students were walking on 14th St. near College Ave. The victim was walking a short distance behind her friend when she was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her and "forcibly touched" her.

Officers say, Reyes was taken into custody without incident and lodged. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM