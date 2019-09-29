WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a South Carolina mail carrier.

Multiple media outlets report that that 22-year-old Trevor Seward was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in the death of 64-year-old Irene Pressley.

The postal service says Pressley was killed Monday near the town of Andrews. She was on her route at the time and was found in her truck.

Officer say a fingerprint found on a package recovered from the crime scene helped them connect the suspect to the killing. Officers also say he was seen shortly before the incident holding what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle. The sheriff's office says multiple .223 shell casings were found near the scene.

A special task force was formed of more than 70 law enforcement agents who worked to break the case. A motive in the killing has not been released.

Pressley had worked for the post office for 22 years. WCBD reports she was laid to rest Saturday.

