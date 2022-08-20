GRPD investigating attempted vehicle theft, crash on city's NE side

Police did not say what type of car was stolen, or if they believe it is related to recent Kia and Hyundai thefts in the area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating after a stolen car was crashed into a tree on the city's northeast side Saturday evening.

Police say the crash happened on 1300 Diamond Avenue NE after a suspect stole the vehicle sometime earlier Saturday.

The suspect fled on foot after crashing the vehicle into a tree. It is still unknown whether the suspect was injured in the crash.

Police did not say what type of car was stolen, or if they believe it is related to recent Kia and Hyundai thefts in the area.

The suspect has not been found and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

