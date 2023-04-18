x
Crime

Suspect comes forward in hit-and-run crash that severely injured biker

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says that a suspect has come forward and been identified in regard to a hit-and-run crash in Sparta Township on Saturday.
SPARTA, Michigan — A suspect has come forward and been identified in regard to a hit-and-run crash in Sparta Township on Saturday evening, the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says.

The crash happened sometime shortly before 9 p.m. on North Division Avenue just north of 13 Mile Road, police believe.

A deputy found a 36-year-old man from Sparta on the side of the road after responding to a call from a passing driver.

The vehicle that caused the crash did not stop after hitting the cyclist.

The man was seriously injured and police say he broke several bones as a result of the crash.

The cyclist was wearing a yellow reflective vest and headlamp at the time of the crash.

The KCSO Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

