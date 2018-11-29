GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Smile! You're on camera. That's a reminder from Grand Rapids police after a suspect was caught throwing rocks at a Bank of America ATM Tuesday, Nov. 27.

The department posted a message on Facebook Thursday morning saying, in part, "Apparently there are a few people out there who are still not aware that every ATM has cameras....multiple angles, usually with high clarity."

The ATM is located on Michigan Street near Plymouth Avenue. The suspect left the scene in the car in the background of the photo.

If you recognize this man, please contact police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. He's wanted for throwing rocks at an ATM on Michigan Street near Plymouth Avenue.

