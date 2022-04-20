Suspect charged in shooting death of Kentwood 13-year-old turns himself in Wednesday morning

31-year-old Justin Amir House is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Jamarion McCuller.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The suspect charged in the shooting death of 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller turned himself in to Kentwood Police Wednesday morning.

Justin Amir House, 31, was identified and charged with the murder of McCuller on Tuesday.

Police say the fatal shooting of McCuller happened around 8 p.m. near the 3000 block of 29th Street SE and Radcliff on Saturday, March 12.

McCuller was a student at Alger Middle School in Grand Rapids.

13 ON YOUR SIDE got an exclusive interview with House's attorney, James King, after House turned himself in to the police.

"What's most important to know is that Justin has cooperated with police at every step of the way. That he has, as you've seen, he surrendered himself to the authorities today so he can answer to these charges," said King.

"Justin comes to this situation as an individual who's a law abiding citizen. No prior convictions or arrests," King added.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, but House's attorney shared some insight into his client's side of the story when asked about the night of the shooting.

"He was actually with his significant other and their 1-year-old child when they came in contact with individuals who had stolen a vehicle that was owned by Mr. House. The vehicle was taken earlier in the day," King said in regards to the events on March 12.

King hopes that House will be seen before a judge sometime Wednesday to set bond.

"Justin is not a threat to the community, to himself or anyone else and he's also not a flight risk. So hopefully, the judge will set a bond that is reasonable and Justin will await for his day in court."

