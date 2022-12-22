Suspect charged and identified in Muskegon Heights homicide

The Muskegon Heights Police identified and released charges for a suspect involved in the homicide of a Muskegon Heights education board member.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police have identified and charged one of the two individuals they have in custody in relation to the murder of a Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board member.

Glenn Davis, 61, is charged with homicide open murder for the shooting death of Julius Muhammad.

On Monday night, police found Muhammad inside his home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the incident took place in Muhammad's home on Baker Street around 7:30 p.m.

After police arrived on the scene, Muhammad was transported to Trinity Health Muskegon where he was pronounced dead.

Davis has three prior convictions from 1991 for criminal sexual conduct, bank robbery and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Police have taken two people into custody in relation to the homicide, one on Wednesday and one on Thursday.

It is unclear which of those people were identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

