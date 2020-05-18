Suspect charged in Holland Township murder

David McCoy, 31, has been charged with murder after a homicide investigation in Holland Township.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - David McCoy, 31, has been charged with murder after a homicide investigation in Holland Township.

Deputies were called to the StayBridge Suites on James Street around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 14 to do a wellness check on 52-year-old Michelle Lynette Speck of Holland.

The sheriff's office said the suspect in the homicide is the victim's son-in-law. He left the scene in the victim's car, but was found in the South Bend, Indiana area.

Ottawa County officials said an autopsy was performed and it determined Speck died of a knife wound, and the death was ruled a homicide.

McCoy was charged with open murder and being a habitual offender. He remains in the St. Joseph County Jail in Indiana without bond. The Ottawa County Sheriff's said extradition proceedings have been started and further court appearances are pending.

