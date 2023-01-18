Suspect charged in Jan. 15 shooting, barricade situation

The suspect has been charged with assault with intent to murder, home invasion and two firearm charges.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in connection to the Jan. 15 shooting and barricade situation, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld at this time, has been charged with the following:

Assault with Intent to Murder

Home Invasion 1st Degree

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Felony Firearm

The shooting happened in the area of Alto Avenue and Alexander Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. One man found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to the hospital.

The suspect was then seen fleeing into a home after the shooting. Police surrounded the home for more than two hours before taking him into custody without incident.

“I am proud of the actions of our officers throughout this incident,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “The decision was made to transport the victim in a police cruiser to expedite life-saving care while officers at the scene were able to get the suspect to surrender without further violence.”

The victim's condition is still unknown at this time.

Winstrom encouraged people experiencing domestic violence to call 211 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.