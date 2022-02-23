Suspect crashes into McDonald's after fleeing gun store robbery

A 27-year-old man is in custody after stealing firearms from Al & Bob's Sports in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is in custody after Kent County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) deputies responded to an alarm at Al & Bob's Sports at 510 68th Street SW.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at about 12:37 a.m.

The suspect allegedly stole firearms from the sporting goods store and fled the scene in a stolen van. When deputies arrived, they attempted to pull over the vehicle but it was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the front of a McDonald's across the street.

Deputies reported that the suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot to a nearby gas station where he attempted to steal a vehicle. The deputies were able to take the 27-year-old Grand Rapids man into custody before he stole the car.

The man sustained minor injuries during the pursuit and is currently in the hospital. Once he has recovered from his injuries he will be moved to the Kent County Jail.

Investigators believe that there was more than one suspect involved in the robbery.

KCSO deputies are also working to determine how many firearms were taken during the robbery.

Authorities say that the van that as involved in the accident with the McDonald's was stolen from a nearby business.

The KCSO is asking for any information that could help to move the investigation forward. Call the KCSO at (616) 632-6125 or call Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

