Suspect faces multiple charges following family dispute and house fire in Georgetown Twp.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police say one person was taken into custody after a domestic dispute in Ottawa County on September 9, Friday afternoon.

It happened after 5:30 p.m. along Melody Lane in Georgetown Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a white Dodge pickup was spotted driving recklessly after the driver reportedly got into a fight with family at a nearby home.

Crews were already heading to the same residence on a reported house fire. Officials say that smokle was emitting from the home when they arrived, and no one was inside.

The fire was put out, but not after causing significant damage.

While the suspect is in custody, their name is not being released at this time. Police also say that charges of are pending and they are investigating the fire as possible arson.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or Ottawa County Central Dispatch.

