MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The large police presence in Muskegon Heights this morning was due to a "shots fired" call.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Broadway and 8th Street on Nov. 27.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas Jr. says an officer was in that area doing follow up on a domestic related complaint when he heard numerous gun shots in a nearby alley.

The officer responded to the alley and called for back up, but according to Thomas the subject who fired the gun fled the area and has not been located.

No one was injured by the gun shots.

If you have any information, please call police.

