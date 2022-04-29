WATCH: Body camera shows moment deputies arrest murder suspect, detective hurt by muzzle blast

The deputy who suffered a muzzle blast injury to his hand during a struggle with the suspect is expected to make a full recovery.

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — An 18-year-old Kent County man is accused of killing his father and injuring a deputy during his arrest.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KSCO) was called to do a well-being check on 49-year-old Aung Myint Tun around 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

Once they arrived, they found Aung Myint Tun dead inside his home at 563 Sunbrook Drive SE in Gaines Township. He died of an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

While detectives were still on the scene investigating his death, Tun's 18-year-old son, Htet Walar Tun, drove up to the home.

Detectives say they started talking with the suspect and after he refused verbal commands to exit the vehicle, they opened the driver's door and discovered a rifle.

A Kent County Sheriff's deputy was injured after a struggle with the suspect inside a vehicle.

In a release from KCSO, deputies said Htet tried to grab the rife, but Detective Nathan Stanton grabbed the barrel of the gun. He was injured by a muzzle blast when Htet discharged the rifle in the vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office originally disclosed that the deputy injured his hand as the result of the rifle being fired but didn't disclose if the deputy had been shot.

Detective Nathan Stanton has been with KCSO for four years and is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

The detective was transported to the University of Michigan Health-West where he was treated, released, and is recovering at home.

Htet was taken into custody without further incident and is lodged in the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Htet faces charges of Open Murder, three counts of Felonious Assault, Assault on a Police Officer, all pending review by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

An autopsy of the victim was performed Friday morning. The coroner's office concluded that the manner of death was homicide.

