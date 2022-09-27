Suspect in Allendale shooting that hurt four now facing charges

The suspect is a 23-year-old man from the Muskegon Heights area, authorities said. He is not affiliated with Grand Valley State University.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A 23-year-old Muskegon Heights man is now facing charges for a shooting incident that left four people hurt near the campus of Grand Valley State University earlier this month.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says detectives have been working to find out who was responsible for the gunfire at Canvas Apartments in Allendale on Sept. 18.

Four people, including two GVSU students, and several vehicles were hit by gunfire, authorities said. All victims have since been released from the hospital.

On Tuesday, the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued a warrant for the suspect in this case.

Detectives worked with the Muskegon Major Case Initiative Team to arrest him Tuesday afternoon.

While his name has not been released pending arraignment, the Sheriff's Office said he is not a student at GVSU nor affiliated with the school.

He faces a charge of assault with intent to murder and a felony firearm charge.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com

