Suspect in custody following armed robbery at Fifth-Third Bank Thursday

WYOMING, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following an armed robbery in Wyoming Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fifth-Third Bank on Michael Avenue, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a release.

Police say the suspect approached the teller and demanded money, implying he had a weapon. The suspect was able to steal an undisclosed amount of money and leave the bank. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

In partnership with the FBI, police were able to identify the suspect and arrest him. His identity is not being released pending arraignment.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616- 530-7300 or Silent Observer.

