The suspect has been described as a 21-year-old man. The suspect and victims have not been identified by officials.

WINONA, Texas — One person is dead and three more, including the suspect, were injured following a shooting at an East Texas church Sunday morning.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the shooting took place at Starrville Methodist Church, located on Farm-to-Market Road 16 in Winona. The church was reportedly built in 1853.

The SCSO says the suspect had been hiding in the church's bathroom following a car chase with authorities Saturday night. The suspect was in a dark Volkswagen Beetle and had a shotgun pointed out the window, but later left the car due to a tire blowout and ran away.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith believes the suspect took shelter in the church sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, the church's pastor opened a stall in the bathroom and found the suspect, the SCSO said. According to Sheriff Smith, the pastor was armed, pointed a gun at the suspect and asked him to leave. However, Sheriff Smith says the suspect disarmed the pastor, shot and killed him.

The SCSO says the suspect then stole the pastor's car.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says the SCSO attempted to stop the vehicle in Smith County, but the driver took off east on Interstate 20. The driver, a 21-year-old man, continued driving reaching speeds as high as 120 miles per hour on I-20, according to the HCSO.

"As they entered Harrison County, Harrison County DPS units and Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the pursuit of the vehicle," the HCSO said in a press release.

The suspect was finally stopped at the intersection of Bomar Street and West Meredith Drive, near Price T. Young Elementary School, in Marshall. The suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered, along with the stolen vehicle.

The suspect has a gunshot wound to the hand and is being treated at a Tyler hospital.

The SCSO says there were two more victims, one who sustained injuries from a fall and another who had a gunshot wound. The victim with the gunshot wound is undergoing surgery. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Sheriff Smith says the suspect will be charged with capital murder.

Gov. Greg Abbott also confirmed the death and injuries in a press release:

“Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy,” Abbott said. “I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting. The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time."

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes availble.

