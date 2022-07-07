x
Crime

Suspect in custody following Kalamazoo shooting

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety posted the story on their twitter account.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers have responded to a shooting in Kalamazoo. 

Police say the suspect who is a Kalamazoo resident is currently in custody.

It is unknown if there are any victims and they have any injuries.

Officers are still on the scene.

The news was posted to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety's twitter account.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

