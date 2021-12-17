Suspect in deadly bar shooting has lengthy criminal history

Documents show Robbins has served nearly 13 years in prison and has a history of weapons charges.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As police in Norton Shores continue their search for Kyle Robbins, the suspect in the deadly bar shooting on Thursday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE has learned Robbins is no stranger to law enforcement.

Documents show Robbins has served nearly 13 years in prison and has a history of weapons charges. He was briefly paroled in 2004 for about nine months but was eventually sent back to prison.

Robbins was first charged with forgery and counterfeiting back in 1999 and was sentenced to probation and boot camp but failed to comply and was given his original prison sentence.

We're told in 2002 he escaped the Muskegon Jail for a short time.

In 2005, Robbins was convicted on felonious assault with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 2.5 to six years in prison.

While serving in 2008, Robbins was caught with a six-inch stainless steel shank in his waistband and was charged with prisoner in possession of a weapon.

Robbins is charged with open murder in Muskegon County for the shooting death of Andre Willie Garner, 27, of Muskegon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Norton Shores Police at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.