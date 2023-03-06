Georgia man charged with murder in Holland shooting

James Taylor, 54, of Georgia faces open murder and a gun charge in the killing of 54-year-old Covert man Aaron Barlow. The judge denied his bond.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect arrested for a shooting in Holland that killed one person has been identified and arraigned.

James Leonard Taylor, 54, was arraigned Monday in the 58th District Court for charges of open murder and felony firearm. The judge denied granting him a bond.

Taylor, from McDonough, Georgia, is accused of leading police on an hours-long chase after running from the scene of a shooting around 3 a.m. on March 3. It happened outside an apartment building in the 1000 block of Abbey Court.

First responders found the victim inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds, and despite being given medical attention, he died at the scene.

Authorities identified the victim as 54-year-old Aaron James Barlow, of Covert.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and say neither the victim nor the suspect lived in the apartment complex.

