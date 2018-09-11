GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A judge ordered 32-year-old Travis Loveland to stand trial for the July 20 attack on an employee of Mitten Brewing Company.

The employee was taking a cigarette break outside the West Side brewpub when he was assaulted in what police called a random attack. He suffered serious head injuries.

Loveland was arrested a week after the assault, and the Kent County Prosecutor's Office authorized two assault charges. During a hearing earlier this month, it was determined that Loveland understands the charges against him and can assist in his own defense.

He is awaiting trial on charges that include assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and felonious assault. Loveland is being held in the Kent County Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM