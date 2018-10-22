EAST LANSING - A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Michigan State University student is now in police custody.

Police said a 30-year-old Mississippi man, was taken into custody without incident on a murder arrest warrant in Grove City, Ohio.

Police have not released the suspect's name, but prosecutors authorized an arrest warrant for Steven Dornae Washington of Tunica, Mississippi on Oct. 16 on a murder charge and two weapons charges, according to online court records. Ohio jail records indicate that Washington was arrested on Oct. 20 and is being held for the "State of Michigan."

The Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney's Office confirmed on Monday that Washington is the defendant in East Lansing homicide case.

Authorities are currently working to extradite Washington back to Michigan.

Officers with the East Lansing Police Department responded to a report of shots fired and people fighting in the 2500 block of Abbot Road at 2:44 a.m. on Oct. 12. Upon arrival, police located 22-year-old Isai Berrones suffering from a gunshot wound.

Berrones, an MSU student from Alamo, Texas, died after being taken to a local hospital.

East Lansing police were assisted by officials with the United States Marshals Service offices in Mississippi and Ohio as well as the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Justice Reporter Matt Mencarini contributed to this report. Contact RJ Wolcott at (517) 377-1026 or rwolcott@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @wolcottr.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal