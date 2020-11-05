HOLLAND, Mich — On Friday, May 8, arson suspect Michael Mcneer pleaded guilty to arson for two fires that took place last November.

The Holland Departmnet of Public Safety Fire Services responded to two morning fires on November 16, 2019. The first fire, which was reported at 3:27 a.m., was extinguished quickly. The second fire, reported at 7:30 a.m., resulted in significant damage, and one fire fighter sustained a minor injury. Both fires were deemed linked and suspicious in nature.

On November 20, 2019, 35-year-old Mcneer was arrested by the Holland Police on arson charges for both fires. He was held at the Ottawa County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Mcneer pled guilty to Third Degree Arson and is scheduled to be sentenced June 5.

