GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids were involved in a short chase Thursday morning.

Grand Rapids Police were called on reports of a carjacking around 9:00 a.m. in the area of 8th Avenue and Broadway Avenue NW. A short time later an officer spotted the stolen vehicle traveling on US-131.

The officer chased the suspect toward downtown Grand Rapids before terminating the pursuit. Fifteen minutes later, police said they received reports of a disabled vehicle near Ottawa Avenue SW and Oakes Street SW. Once police arrived on scene, they found the suspect hiding in a nearby dumpster.

Police say that the victim and suspect know each other. They had gotten into a fight and the suspect took the victim’s car.

Both people involved are currently in a nearby hospital receiving treatment for injuries they got during the fight. The Kent County Prosecutor will review the case to determine if any charges will be brought.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter