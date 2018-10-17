MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. - A man was captured on surveillance footage stealing a 55-inch television and a sound bar from a Walmart in Mecosta County on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

After leaving the story with the items, the man got into a light-colored Jeep Liberty, which had two women in it, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office said. The Jeep then drove out of the parking lot recklessly, nearly hitting several other vehicles.

The suspects were last seen traveling west on Perry Avenue toward U.S. 131.

The male suspect is described by police as a white man who is about 6 feet 2 inches, and he was wearing a vest during the theft. The driver of the Jeep had brown hair.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, and ask for Dept. Tanner.

