VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery. It happened Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Midway Grocery, according to police.

A man entered the store and threatened an employee with a handgun. He then took cash from the till and a bottle of wine from the counter. Police said he ran away and has not been seen since.

Police said the surveillance footage from the store shows a man wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, dark colored pants, grey shoes, grey gloves, and a light-colored bandanna covering his face.

An employee told police the suspect was an Hispanic man in his thirties. If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551.

