Suspect taken into custody in relation to Grand Rapids bank robbery

Timothy Andrew-Lee Crane, 30, has been charged with Bank Robbery, a felony, and is awaiting arraignment.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A suspect has been taken into custody in relation to the Grand Rapids bank robbery last week.

Crane is accused of robbing the Comerica Bank at 99 Monroe Avenue downtown around 3:15 p.m. on June 22.

Authorities say that Crane robbed the bank and fled before police arrived at the scene.

Crane was on the run from police over the weekend, before being arrested.

Bank employees didn't see a weapon and no one was hurt during the robbery, police say.

According to online court records, Crane was absconding probation for a previous robbery conviction.

