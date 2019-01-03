MUSKEGON, Mich. — Jonathan Jurecki has withdrawn his plea of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.

Jurecki told the judge this week he was withdrawing his plea and firing his court-appointed attorney.

Jurecki is accused of driving his truck into a Pizza Ranch restaurant in September of 2017.

A trial is being scheduled for the spring.

Investigators believe 39-year-old Jurecki was driving under the influence at the time of the crash on Wednesday, Sept. 5 2018. The restaurant was closed for a period because of the damage.

Jurecki has two previous felony convictions and could get at least five years in prison for the crash.

