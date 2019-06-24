ORANGEVILLE, Mich. — Jon Otis Burnett, 63, is facing two counts of open murder among other charges for allegedly killing his next-door neighbor and a 21-year-old Consumers Energy contractor. The suspected shooter was arraigned on Monday.

The Barry County shootings occurred on Friday afternoon.

Gary Peake, 73, was found shot to death in his home near Lewis and Lindsey Roads. And Bryce DeGood, 21, was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Burnett was taken into custody after police responded to the scene.

The suspect's wife spoke to 13 ON YOUR SIDE after the shootings. She said he husband has never been a violent man, but said he must have "snapped."

She also pointed to recent brain injuries that might explain his behavior.

Burnett and Peake were friends, she said, saying they've known each other since the 1980s. As for DeGood, she has no idea why he was killed.

“I think he was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said.

Investigators said several individuals told police they were threatened by a man with a gun in the area of the shootings on Friday.

Burnett is also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault by strangulation and four counts of felony firearm.

