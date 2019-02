A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody early Thursday morning, after leading police on a chase across the Ottawa and Kent County line.

Holland Police initially pursued the car. It was finally stopped on 100th in Byron Township around 3:30 a.m.

It's not clear where in Holland the chase started or if there was anyone else inside the car.

