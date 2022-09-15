Police search for suspects accused of stealing more than $50K from Holland Buddhist temple

Police say the burglary happened sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 on the grounds of the Temple.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for five suspects accused of stealing more than $50,000 in cash and religious artifacts from the Lao Buddhist Temple in Holland.

Police say the burglary happened sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 on the grounds of the Temple. The break-in occurred at a residence located on the grounds, but not the Temple itself.

The monks that live at the property were elsewhere when police say five unknown suspects stole the cash and religious artifacts estimated to be worth more than $50,000.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video of the crime and believe that the suspects are two women and one man, with two accomplices that remained outside the suspect vehicle.

Still images of the suspects believed to have been involved in the burglary were captured from the surveillance video and were provided by police. You can view them below.

Suspects wanted in Temple burglary 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.