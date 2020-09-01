GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help to identifying the two suspects who stole an SUV earlier this week.

The theft occurred Tuesday, Jan. 7 around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of The Bottle House on S. Division Avenue.

Two children, an infant and a toddler, were still inside the SUV when officers located it about a mile away on Brown Street SE near Madison Avenue SE. The children were found unharmed. Police said the two suspects ran away on foot and have not been seen.

Grand Rapids police Sgt. John Wittkowski said the pictures are very low quality and there is no real description of the people involved but the department wants to spread the word anyway it can.

If anyone has information they can contact Detective Jamie Fugate at 616-456-3525 or jfugate@grcity.us .

People can also by contact Silent Observer 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org

