Two suspects arrested for multiple larcenies including catalytic convertors

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested Thursday in connection to a series of thefts across Ottawa County, including the theft of catalytic converters.

Police say deputies responded to a report of subjects at a business in the 4100 block of 128th Avenue. It was reported that the subjects may be stealing from the business.

Upon arrival, officers detained a 53-year-old man. A second subject fled the scene on foot and led officers on a 45-minute chase before being taken into custody near New Holland Street and US-31.

Both subjects have been lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on larceny and stolen items charges.

On Friday, investigators obtained search warrants and located stolen items including power tools, lawn equipment and a Sea-Doo.

The subjects are believed to have been connected to other crimes across Ottawa County over the past several months, police say, including catalytic converter thefts, breaking and entering, and construction site larcenies.

The value of the stolen items is believed to be in the thousands of dollars.

The suspects' names will not be released at this time. They are being held at the Ottawa County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation, and police say criminal charges are likely.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT (745368).

