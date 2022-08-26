Two suspects in custody after string of purse snatchings

Both suspects were arrested by the Grand Rapids Police Department on Tuesday, after attempting to use credit cards from a victim they robbed earlier that day.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of purse snatching incidents around Kent County, according to the Grandville Police Department.

Police say investigation into a purse theft on Aug. 18 led police to linking the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old man from Grand Rapids, and their vehicle with a similar incident that happened a week prior.

GRPD and the Kent County Sheriff's Office determined those suspects were responsible for three total incidents taking place on Aug, 10, Aug. 18 and Aug. 23.

Both suspects were arrested by the Grand Rapids Police Department on Tuesday, after attempting to use credit cards from a victim they robbed earlier that day.

The 19-year-old, Philomen Tumusifu, was charged with larceny from a person and two counts of stealing retaining without consent of a financial transaction device. Tumusifu was arraigned on the charges in the 61st District Court on Thursday.

The juvenile was charged with unarmed robbery and three counts of possession or use of a stolen financial transaction device.

Police say additional charges will be issued as the investigation continues.

Shoppers are being reminded to be aware of their surroundings when loading items into their vehicles, avoid leaving purses exposed in a shopping cart and always lock your vehicle when returning shopping carts.

