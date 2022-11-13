Police search for two men after asking woman for a ride, stealing her car in Ottawa Co.

The woman whose car was stolen was not injured in the incident.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery in Jenison that left a woman without a car for a time, and two suspects at large Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at 2:30 p.m. at 28th Ave. and Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township.

A 29-year-old woman was at a Rite-Aid when approached by two men she did not know, investigators say. The men asked the Hudsonville native for a ride to a house.

Deputies go on to say that after the woman agreed, instead of getting out of the car, the two men proceeded to rob her. One of them showed a weapon, but the deputies did not reveal what the weapon was.

As they then drove away with her vehicle, authorities say the woman was not hurt.

With assistance from the Wyoming Police Department, investigators were able to find the unoccupied vehicle in the are of 44th and Clyde Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.