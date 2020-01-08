Suspects cause crash, flee on foot in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRPD is looking for two male suspects after they ran a red light, crashed into another car and fled on foot early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 12:29 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin Street and Eastern Avenue.
GRPD spokesperson Raul Alvarez said police were monitoring crowds when a vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and caused a crash. Both occupants of the vehicle fled, and one was running while carrying a handgun.
Officers pursued but eventually lost sight of the suspects.
A K9 track was conducted, and the firearm was recovered. The suspects, however, were not located.
While a search for the suspects was conducted, other officers tended to the crash.
Alvarez said a toddler was in the hit vehicle and suffered minor injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.